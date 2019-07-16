July 16 (UPI) -- Authorities in North Carolina said they are searching for an emu that was caught on camera after multiple sightings across two counties.

Orange County Animal Services said it has received numerous calls in recent weeks about an emu on the loose, and the animal is believed to be hanging around the border of Orange and Chatham counties.

The large flightless bird was caught on video July 6 in the Chatham County woods.

The emu's origins were unknown and authorities did not say when the first reported sightings were. Orange County resident John Brennan said he first spotted the emu wandering through a road June 27.