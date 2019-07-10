July 10 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California came to the rescue of a dog that tunneled under its owner's yard and ended up trapped under the concrete patio.

Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department said crews responded to the Perris home Monday when the owner reported their dog had been digging in the yard and tunneled underneath the concrete patio, where the canine apparently became trapped.

Firefighters recorded video as they cut through a section of patio to rescue the subterranean pooch.

The owner said it wasn't the first time the mischievous dog had dug a tunnel and ended up beneath the patio.