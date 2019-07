A raccoon was blamed for a power outage that knocked out electricity to 211 customers in Springfield, Ill. Photo by Alexas_Fotos/Pixabay.com

July 2 (UPI) -- Utility officials in an Illinois city said a raccoon knocked out power for 211 customers and lived to tell the tale.

City Water, Light and Power, the municipal utility for the city of Springfield, said the curious raccoon broke into an electrical cabinet early Monday and damaged equipment.

The raccoon knocked out electricity to 211 customers downtown, including some government facilities.

The utility tweeted that the raccoon survived the encounter.