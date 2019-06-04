Raccoon takes ride on Tennessee teen's windshield

June 4 (UPI) -- A teenager who was only on her second day as a licensed driver experienced an unusual hazard behind the wheel when a raccoon hitched a ride on her windshield.

Haylee Lowry, 16, was driving home from basketball practice with her mother in Tennessee when she thought she ran over a raccoon.

The animal surprised the mother and daughter moments later when it climbed to the windshield of the still-moving car.

Lowry's mother, Michelle Lowry, captured video of the raccoon's daring stunt.

The video shows the raccoon hop down when the car stops and dash away.