April 16 (UPI) -- A New Jersey police sergeant's dashboard camera captured the moment a utility worker narrowly evaded injury when some fallen wires exploded.

The Manchester Township Police Department shared the dash cam footage from Sgt. Christopher Hemhauser's patrol vehicle when he was parked near a downed power line in Manchester Township.

The video shows the downed line erupt into a fireball, sending a utility worker scrambling to get out of the way.

"I was under the impression that the line was de-energized and based on his actions, I felt he was under the same impression that the line was de-energized," Hemhauser told WCAU-TV.

Police said the worker was not injured.

"Luckily, he was wearing proper safety equipment! At the end of the night, no one was injured and everyone made it home," the department said.