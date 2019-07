July 1 (UPI) -- A group of Texas boaters in the Golf of Mexico captured close-up footage of a waterspout that went right over a tanker.

Brett Donnahoe captured video aboard a boat Saturday evening showing the water spout coming into contact with the water and swirling right over a nearby tanker.

A low-pressure system moved through the area during the weekend, causing heavy storms.

At least one other waterspout was spotted in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday.