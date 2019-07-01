July 1 (UPI) -- A Little League game at a Virginia baseball park was interrupted when a dust devil formed and made its way across the field.

The 2019 7U Virginia State Invitational Tournament at RF&P Park in Henrico County was interrupted Saturday afternoon when the whirlwind swirled through the play area, leading players to flee.

Witness Melanie McCollum captured video of the unusual event.

The game, between Glen Allen and New Kent, resumed once the dust devil dissolved. New Kent won the game 12-0.