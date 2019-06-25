Driver's dash cam captures dust devil forming beside road

June 25 (UPI) -- A Newfoundland driver's dashboard camera captured the moment a dust devil formed at the side of the road and tossed gravel at their vehicle.

The video, filmed on a road in Whitbourne, shows the whirlwind form at the side of the road a short ways in front of the vehicle.

The dash cam footage shows the dust devil swirling dirt and gravel into the air. Some of the gravel strikes the vehicle as it passes.

"I came across this dirt devil," the driver wrote. "This is a very rare occurrence in Newfoundland, so I was elated to catch it on dash cam."