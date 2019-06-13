June 13 (UPI) -- An Arkansas homeowner's doorbell camera was activated by a snake that slithered up the wall next to their front door to reach a bird's nest.

The homeowner, identified only as Shane, said he was in a meeting at work when he received a notification that there was movement detected outside his front door.

"I looked at the camera and was stunned. Showed my coworkers and completely derailed the meeting," Shane said.

He said he tried to find the snake once he got home, but the unusual visitor had slithered away by the time he arrived.