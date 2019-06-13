June 13 (UPI) -- A small snake was captured in Hawaii after stowing away to the island of Maui in a tourist's backpack prior to his flight from Florida.

Wildlife officials said the man arrived at his rental on Maui and discovered the non-venomous southern black racer snake had apparently slithered into his backpack prior to the 8-hour flight from Fort Lauderdale to Hawaii.

The snake, which officials said would have been invasive and potentially harmful in the Hawaiian environment, was captured by an official from Hawaii's Department of Land and Natural Resources.

Officials said the snake appears to be young, about a foot long, but could grow to be up to 6 feet long.

The 20-year-old Virginia man said he had no idea about the stowaway snake until it slithered out of his bag.