June 7 (UPI) -- An Illinois police department shared photos from the rescue of a snake that was found curled up in the engine of a squad car.

The Park Forest Police Department tweeted photos showing police officers working to carefully pull the snake out from under the hood of a patrol car Thursday.

"Last night Chief Mannino did a ride-along with Officer Walden for a few hours," the department tweeted. "It might be a long time before Chief Mannino decides to do another ride-along."

The department did not identify the species of snake or reveal where it came from.