Escaped monkey found at Florida construction site two miles from home

May 13 (UPI) -- A small monkey that escaped his owner's Florida home has been safely returned after being found at a construction site.

The owner of Donnotto, a capuchin monkey that fled his owner's home in Zephyrhills, Pasco County, last week, was found days later at a construction site about two miles from the home.

The owner told WTSP-TV that Donnotto "made himself comfortable" with one of the construction workers, allowing the worker to safely capture him.

The monkey has been living with his owner for about two years and had never escaped previously.