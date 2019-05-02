Monkey steals money from toll booth cash register

May 2 (UPI) -- Security cameras at a toll plaza on an Indian highway captured the moment a thieving monkey hopped into a booth and stole a fistful of cash.

The CCTV footage from the toll plaza in Kanpur, Uttar Pardesh, shows the monkey climb from atop a car into the booth's open window and climb on the surprised attendant's shoulders.

The monkey takes advantage of the man's surprised state and grabs a handful of bills from the open cash register before leaping back out the window.

Police said the monkey is believed to be a pet that was trained to steal by its owner. The primate took about $72, officials said.