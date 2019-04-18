Loose monkey found in Chicago ambulance service garage

April 18 (UPI) --

Animal control officers responding to an unusual call in Chicago ended up rescuing a monkey at an ambulance service garage.

Chicago Animal Care and Control said officers responded Wednesday to reports of a stray monkey in the ambulance service garage and they arrived to find the scene exactly as described.

"Our staff responded to a call of a stray monkey in an ambulance service garage," the agency said in a Facebook post. "We rescued her and are working to reunite her with her family."

The post said officials are working to identify the owner of the escaped pet and will verify that they have the proper state and federal permits to keep the exotic animal.