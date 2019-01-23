A rhesus macaque monkey like the one pictured here was spotted near the pool at an apartment complex in Florida, authorities say. Photo by Alexander Mazurkevich/Shutterstock

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida confirmed a monkey was spotted near the pool inside an apartment complex, but fled into the woods before animal control arrived.

Witnesses said what appeared to be a brown rhesus macaque monkey was spotted near the pool at Whitepalm Apartment Complex in Port Orange.

The witnesses said the primate was about 2 1/2 feet tall and appeared to have a leg injury.

Animal control officers responded to the call, but the monkey had fled into the woods before they arrived, officials said.

Greg Workman, a spokesman for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, said a monkey had previously been reported living in the woods behind the apartment complex.

A wild population of about 200 rhesus macaque monkeys is known to live about 75 miles away in Silver Springs. They were brought to the United States from their native Asia in the 1930s as part of a river cruise attraction.

Workman said it is possible that the monkey somehow made its way from Silver Springs to Port Orange, but a DNA test would have to be conducted to confirm whether it is a former member of the colony.

The FWC said no one with a permit to keep a pet monkey in the area has reported an animal missing.