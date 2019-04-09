Winning lottery ticket spent week in oblivious winner's car

An Australian man said a winning lottery ticket spent more than a week in his car before he rediscovered it and checked the numbers. Photo courtesy of SA Lotteries

April 9 (UPI) -- An Australian man who forgot a lottery ticket in his car right after buying it discovered more than a week later that it was a $142,460 winner.

The Virginia, South Australia, man told SA Lotteries officials he left the Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot drawing ticket in his car after buying it at Virginia Lotteries Kiosk, in the Shop 2a Virginia Shopping Center, and promptly forgot about it.

The man said it was more than a week before he happened across the forgotten ticket and checked the numbers.

"It wasn't until I came back today to do shopping that I checked it and realized I had a winner!" the man said. "I buy about three or four Lucky Lotteries tickets every week. I've noticed the jackpot getting higher so was hoping for that!"

The man took home a $142,460 prize.