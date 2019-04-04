$10M North Carolina Lottery winner plans to spoil 12 grandchildren

Theodore Duncan said he plans to use his $10 million lottery prize to spoil his 12 grandchildren. Photo courtesy North Carolina Lottery.

April 4 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man plans to "spoil" his 12 grandchildren after winning a $10 million lottery prize.

Theodore Duncan of Oxford, N.C., purchased the winning $10,000,000 Colossal Cash scratch-off ticket at a local convenience store and elected to receive a lump sum of $6 million in lieu of 20 payments of $500,000 a year.

"I'm 52, and now that I've won this, I can finally stop working," Duncan said. "'Im going to retire and get a brand new three-bedroom house with a big pool. I'm also going to use some of the money to spoil my 12 grandkids."

After required state and federal tax withholdings Duncan, who works as a machine mechanic, brought home $4,245,009.

Duncan added that he "always told people that one day I'd hit the lottery."

"When I saw the money symbol I knew I won something," he said. "When I scratched off the prize I couldn't believe it. I was so shocked I couldn't drive. I had to call my brother to come get me."

The $30 ticket launched in August with four top prizes of $10 million and 16 $1 million prizes available, according to the North Carolina Lottery. After Duncan's win two $10 million prizes and nine $1 million prizes remain.