A Virginia woman said using her husband's old football jersey number paid off when she scored a $100,000 lottery jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

April 5 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman said her husband's old football jersey number proved to be a lucky choice when she scored a $100,000 lottery jackpot.

Elvira Henry of Hampton told Virginia Lottery officials she decided to use her husband's old football jersey number as one of the entries on her Cash 5 drawing ticket, and she ended up winning the $100,000 top prize in the April 1 drawing.

"I had to check again!" she said. "I told my husband, 'I think we won!'"

Henry's ticket matched all five numbers in the drawing: 7-18-19-24-34. She bought her ticket from Murphy USA in Hampton.