April 5 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman said her husband's old football jersey number proved to be a lucky choice when she scored a $100,000 lottery jackpot.
Elvira Henry of Hampton told Virginia Lottery officials she decided to use her husband's old football jersey number as one of the entries on her Cash 5 drawing ticket, and she ended up winning the $100,000 top prize in the April 1 drawing.
"I had to check again!" she said. "I told my husband, 'I think we won!'"
Henry's ticket matched all five numbers in the drawing: 7-18-19-24-34. She bought her ticket from Murphy USA in Hampton.