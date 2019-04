April 8 (UPI) -- A pink flamingo caused a commotion at an airport in Spain when it landed on the runway and darted out in front of a plane.

A video captured Sunday at Palma Airport in Mallorca shows the plane, which had just landed, slowing down as the flamingo runs into its path.

"We have a pink flamingo and it's no joke. An Easyjet plane has had to brake," a voice says in the video.

Animal rescuers were summoned to the airport, but the flamingo flew off before they arrived.