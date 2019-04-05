Divers married in underwater wedding in Australia

April 5 (UPI) -- A pair of scuba diving enthusiasts held an underwater wedding ceremony in Australia, and the event was caught on video by a surprised witness.

Jules Casey said she was walking her dog at Blairgowrie Pier in Victoria when she spotted the wedding party preparing to proceed under water for the ceremony.

Casey, a marine biologist, retrieved her own diving equipment from home and returned to film part of the underwater nuptials.

"The couple were getting married for real but legally it needed to be above water so they were married the following weekend on the water," Casey said.