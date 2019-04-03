April 3 (UPI) -- A 103-year-old man and a 100-year-old woman celebrated their 82nd wedding anniversary with family and friends in North Carolina.

D.W. Williams, 103, and Willie Williams, 100, celebrated 82 years of marriage at a party thrown for them by their daughter and granddaughter, BJ Williams-Greene, at First Mayfield Memorial Baptist Church in Charlotte.

"To see them at this age and still doing well, it's just a bless to have them here," Williams-Greene told WSOC-TV.

The couple, who both celebrated their birthdays in March, said they don't have any real secrets to long life and lasting love.

"I don't have no secret for that, just be nice to each other," the couple said.