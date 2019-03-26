Loose sheep with balloons tied to it captured in New Jersey

March 26 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in New Jersey said a sheep was found running loose in a neighborhood after escaping from a suspected "sacrificial ritual."

The Popcorn Park Animal Refuge said the male sheep was found wandering a street in Orange with balloons tied to his tail and ear tag.

The sheep also had a portion of wool sheared off his back, the rescue said.

The group said neighbors told animal control officers the sheep had been purchased by a local resident for "a sacrificial ritual."

The sheep was named Rudy after the animal control officer that captured him.

The refuge said Rudy is recovering from an eye injury and an ear laceration.