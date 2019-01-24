Escaped sheep wander Texas neighborhood

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas said deputies and animal services officers responded to an unusual situation when a flock of "baaaad sheep" wandered into a neighborhood.

Garland Animal Services said an officer was dispatched to Novel Court when a homeowner called to report multiple loose sheep wandering in their yard.

"When a call came in for 12 sheep running at large on a residential street in Garland, we couldn't believe what we were hearing," Garland Animal Services wrote in a Facebook post. "Then, we got this picture from the responding officer."

The photo shows sheep of various sizes and colors in the front yard of a home.

Animal services and Dallas County sheriff's deputies wrangled the sheep and took them to a county facility. The owner, who was issued multiple citations, will have to pay a fee to reclaim their animals, officials said.