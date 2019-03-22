Another sheep has been brought to ACC late last night. Found tied to a tree and rescued by @NYPD . We set up a home for him and made him comfortable through the night. Details to come. #WeTakeThemAll pic.twitter.com/g0iDk0BNNz

March 22 (UPI) -- Police in New York said a sheep found tied to a tree in a Brooklyn park is the latest in a string of incidents involving farm animals in the city.

The New York Police Department said the sheep was found tied to a tree in Coney Island Creek Park about 9:45 p.m. Thursday and officers were called to the scene.

The officers untied the sheep, which they said was dirty and soaking wet. They used a trailer to transport it to the New York City Animal Care Center.

The sheep's origins and how it came to be tied to the tree were unclear. Police said the animal appeared healthy, but was in need of a shearing.

The sheep rescue came after a string of incidents in recent days that included a calf being rescued on the Major Deegan Expressway, a goat being found wandering in the Bronx and a lamb being rescued from the Gowanus Expressway in Brooklyn.