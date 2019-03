March 18 (UPI) -- A goat has a new home at a New Jersey sanctuary after escaping from a slaughterhouse and running loose in New York City.

Animal Care Centers of NYC said police cornered the goat Sunday morning in the South Bronx after apparently escaping from a nearby slaughterhouse.

The goat was brought to ACC, which gave the goat a clean bill of health.

Officials said the goat will have a new permanent home at Skylands Farm Sanctuary in Wantage, N.J.