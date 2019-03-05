Trending Stories

1,327 cyclists break Guinness record in India
14-hour Old Spice commercial breaks Guinness record
Man plays 'Tequila' on conch shell to win contest
Sea otter, 22, is the oldest known in the world
Alligator weighing 700 pounds found in ditch in Georgia

Photo Gallery

 
The 1975, Dua Lipa walk Brit Awards red carpet

Latest News

NFL Draft: Kyler Murray, Nick Bosa have equal odds at No. 1 pick
Canadian man's pasta freezes solid in frigid weather
AI model classifies lung cancer samples as accurately as a human
Chicago Bears to release linebacker Sam Acho
Trump, White House host FCS champs with another fast-food feast
 
