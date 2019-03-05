*TUR UPDATE* 🐐 We're pleased to share with you that our female tur is now back safe and well. Yesterday evening, the tur was located in a neighbouring garden to the Zoo. Our staff went up right away, and waited for police supervision before safely tranquilising her. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/e0gqvfbRPW

March 5 (UPI) -- Officials at a British zoo said an escaped goat-antelope is back with its herd after escaping the zoo and being tranquilized in a neighbor's garden.

The Paignton Zoo said the female West Caucasian tur jumped the fence surrounding its enclosure in the early morning March 4 after being spooked by veterinarians and fled into woods inside the zoo grounds.

The tur eventually jumped the zoo's perimeter fence and was spotted in the yard of a neighboring residence.

A zoo crew waited for police to arrive so they could use a tranquilizer gun to dart the animal.

The tur fled back onto zoo grounds before succumbing to the tranquilizer and personnel were able to return the animal to its enclosure.

"We gave it space and hoped it would return to its enclosure. It is a shy and nervy animal. While it did end up in a neighbor's garden, we are all very glad it is now safe and well. Thank you to the police, to our neighbors and to everyone who was involved in the whole episode," Paignton Zoo spokesman Phil Knowling told Devon Live.

A West Caucasian tur previously escaped from the same zoo in September 2018. The tur was on the loose for two days before being lured back to the zoo by food set out by keepers. It was unclear whether both escapes involved the same tur.