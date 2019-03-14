'Prehistoric monster' gator relocated from golf course

March 14 (UPI) -- A large alligator spotted wandering across a Florida golf course recently is headed to a new home at a reptile sanctuary.

An alligator nicknamed Larry was caught on camera by a golfer in The Villages earlier in March, and officials said the big gator has now been captured.

"All I could think of was that I was looking at a prehistoric monster. It didn't look like a regular gator," Marc Scher told WKMG-TV after spotting the gator.

The 800-pound alligator is being taken Wednesday to Gatorland, an Orlando sanctuary that is home to more than 120 alligators.