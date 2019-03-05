March 5 (UPI) -- A shocked visitor to a Florida golf course captured video of an "enormous" alligator taking a casual stroll across the grounds.

Marc Scher said he was out golfing with his son, Jacob, at a course near Brownwood Paddock Square in The Villages when they came across the huge reptile.

"He became enormous," Scher told WKMG-TV. "All I could think of was that I was looking at a prehistoric monster. It didn't look like a regular gator."

The video was posted to a local Facebook group, where commenters speculated the gator might be Larry, an alligator popular with locals. Larry is a local celebrity, with an entire Facebook page dedicated to chronicling sightings around The Villages.