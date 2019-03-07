March 7 (UPI) -- The owners of a California animal sanctuary said vandals broke in and cut through fences, allowing 16 animals -- including zebras and sheep -- to wander free.

Agnes Barrelet, owner and director of the Children's Nature Retreat in Alpine, said someone broke into the facility early Sunday morning and cut through enclosure fences, allowing animals including cattle, zebras, donkeys and sheep to wander the grounds.

Barrelet said all of the animals were rounded up, but a couple suffered minor injuries.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Barrelet said she suspects a former employee was behind the vandalism.

"I think the person that did it knew this place," Barrelet told KFMB-TV.

She said there were two sets of footprints, one male and one female, at the scene.