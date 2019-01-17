Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Police executing a search warrant on a New York state home ended up calling for assistance when they made an unexpected discovery -- an alligator.

The Suffolk County SPCA said the Suffolk County Police Department was searching a Long Island home on an unrelated matter when they discovered the foot-long alligator being kept as a pet without a permit.

The SPCA and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation were called to the scene to remove the reptile.

Suffolk SPCA Chief Roy Gross said the alligator will be taken to a new home at a sanctuary in Massachusetts.