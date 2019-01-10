Trappers pull 7-foot gator from Mississippi storm drain

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A search for a missing cat in a Mississippi neighborhood led to a far more surprising animal discovery -- an alligator in a storm drain.

Brooque Snow said she and her stepdaughter were searching for their missing cat in the area around their Pascagoula home when they took a look down a nearby storm drain.

"We looked inside and there was an alligator," Snow told WLOX-TV. "At first we're like wait a minute, so we took a second glance... then I took out my phone, took a picture and I told the neighbors."

Snow summoned animal control officers, who ended up calling for backup from Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, & Parks trappers when they discovered the alligator was more than 4 feet long.

Witnesses captured video and photos as the trappers hauled the 7-foot gator up from underground.

Snow said her cat remains missing.