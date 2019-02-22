Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A Georgia wildlife rescue is on the hunt for a bear cub that escaped from a fenced-in enclosure and managed to elude police.

Lorraine Conklin of the Nepenthic Society wild animal rescue in Thomasville said the bear, which is about 8-10 weeks old and resembles a small puppy, was brought in Wednesday after being rescued near the Georgia-South Carolina state line.

Conklin said the bear was missing from a fenced-in area Thursday morning, without any signs of digging or damage to the fence.

A Thomasville Police Department K9 unit searched the area, but was unable to locate the baby bear.

The Nepenthic Society said the bear's break-out was the first animal escape at the rescue in 38 years.

"I'm more than nervous. I'm very anxious because he is very little and there's no way he can make it without help. He needs food or somebody to feed him," Conklin told WTXL-TV.