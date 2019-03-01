Security camera captures mountain lion approaching homes

March 1 (UPI) -- A California homeowner's doorbell camera captured video of a wandering mountain lion walking right up to the front doors of neighborhood homes.

The video shows the untagged cougar wandering up to the front of a home in a gated community in Thousand Oaks.

"With an untrained eye, I originally thought the mountain lion was maybe 120 to 150 pounds just by the size of it," neighbor Brett Davis told KTTV.

"This is really the first mountain lion sighting that we've had up here in these hills. But I can guarantee, mountain lions aren't new to these hills," he said.

He said a neighbor's ostrich was killed in a mountain lion attack about 10 years ago.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said the mountain lion in the footage was not tagged, but officials believe it to be the offspring of P-23, a famous cougar that was killed in a vehicle strike earlier this year.