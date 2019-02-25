Feb. 25 (UPI) -- A mountain lion that took a daylight stroll through a California neighborhood was captured after wandering right up to a resident's front door.

Bryn Potter O'Shea, who lives in the North Natomas area of Sacramento, said her husband was driving home from the gym Sunday when he spotted the cougar near the family's home.

She said he saw the mountain lion flee into a neighbor's backyard and then went inside to check the security cameras.

The Ring doorbell camera had recorded the mountain lion wandering right up to the home's front door moments earlier.

The Sacramento Police Department said the big cat was first reported about 10 a.m. and was captured by wildlife authorities shortly before 2 p.m.

Sacramento Animal Control and a biologist with California Fish and Wildlife were able to tranquilize the invading predator.

"A Fish and Wildlife biologist was able to come out and get a good tranquilizer dart in him out in the backyard there," Sacramento Animal Control Chief Jace Huggins told KCRA-TV. "It took him about 15 minutes before he did end up taking a little nap."

The 125-pound male mountain lion was checked out by a veterinarian and found to be in good health.

"He does appear to be a healthy male mountain lion, 1 1/2 to 2 years old. Most likely he is looking for a new territory to kind of call his own," Huggins said.

Huggins said the mountain lion will likely be released into the hills of Placer County.