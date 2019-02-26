Bystanders rescue bird caught in fishing line

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Concerned bystanders came to the rescue of a bird in Australia that they found with its legs tangled in fishing line.

A video filmed by the rescuers Sunday in Sunshine Coast, Queensland, shows the pair using scissors to try to remove the fishing line from the small bird's body.

The firm fishing line proves difficult for the scissors, and the rescuers remark that the bird appears to have been bound for some time, causing the line to dig into its leg.

The rescuers said they were unable to completely remove the line themselves, so they took the bird to a veterinarian in Maroochydore.