Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A surprised Australian woman captured video of an unusual aerial predation when a large snake caught a big bird atop her rooftop TV antenna.

Cathy Gall posted a video to a local Facebook group showing the big python clinging to the body of a slain currawong bird atop the antenna on her Kingscliff, New South Wales, roof.

"Never seen this before...python trying to eat a currawong on our antenna," Gall wrote.

She said the snake eventually took its prey down to her roof to eat.

"Live action...such determination from the python to hold onto the currawong... happily eating it now on our roof, nature in your face," she wrote.

Gall said she contacted a snake catcher about the scene, but the reptile handler told her the best thing to do was to let nature take its course.