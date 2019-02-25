Feb. 25 (UPI) -- The iconic gas station from 1974 film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is offering fans the opportunity to dine and sleep at the spooky highway-side business.

The Gas Station, located at the side of Highway 304 in Bastrop, near Austin, served as a filming location for the horror classic, and is now a restaurant with four cabins available for short-term rentals.

The restaurant also includes a store filled with horror movie merchandise.

The business has a replica of the van from the 1974 film parked out front.

"We actually have a gas pump that every once in a while we take out...the Coca-Cola machine that's exactly the one from the movie, we take out," Manager Ben Hughes told KVUE-TV.

"If you're a fan of the movie to begin with, then coming out and actually getting to be in a place where it was, it really heightens it for you," Hughes said.