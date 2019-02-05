Butcher opens sausage-themed hotel in German town

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- A fourth-generation butcher in Germany is celebrating his favorite food by opening what he calls the world's first sausage hotel.

Claus Boebel, 48, opened the Boebel Bratwurst Bed and Breakfest in Rittersbach, near Nuremberg, in a converted barn adjacent to his family butcher shop.

Boebel said the hotel, which features sausage imagery in nearly every aspect of the decor, has attracted guests from around the world during its first four months of operation.

"I want to bring tourists from all over the world to Rittersbach, my home village," he told CNN Travel.

The hotel includes an on-site restaurant with a very narrow focus.

"I called it 'Wurst-arant' -- because I serve only bratwurst in this restaurant in many different styles," Boebel said.

"I serve not steaks with onions -- I serve bratwurst with onions. I serve not the German schnitzel, I serve bratwurst schnitzel. I serve many different styles of bratwurst with chili, with horseradish, or with chocolate or coffee inside," he said.

The proprietor warned his hotel might not be for everyone -- some vegetarians and vegans might find the sausage themed wall art, pillows and other decorations disturbing. He said he has yet to hear any complaints from guests, however.

"People who don't enjoy this don't book," Boebel said. "Because they see many pictures on the Internet before."