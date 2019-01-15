Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Managers at a hotel in India said no staff or guests were in danger when a wild leopard wandered into the building's reception area.

Security camera footage from the hotel in the Balorganj area of Mussorie, Uttarakhand, shows the leopard spending about 15 minutes roaming around the lobby of the hotel.

Hotel management said the leopard did not encounter any humans until some guests spotted it running out of the building and informed staff.

The leopard was last seen running off toward a nearby wooded area.