Cobra foils man's attempt to use ATM

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- A customer hoping to use an ATM in an Indian city found his cash withdrawal plans foiled by a cobra perched atop the machine.

A video filmed in Bargarh shows the venomous snake perched menacingly atop an ATM with its hood raised as a crowd of onlookers gathered to catch a glimpse of the unusual situation.

Witnesses said a man who had planned to withdraw money from the machine ended up fleeing the scene, but not before informing bystanders of the cobra's location.

Suresh Mohapatra, owner of the store adjacent to the ATM, called the Snake Helpline, and professional trapper Raman Bag soon arrived on the scene.

The snake was safely captured and officials said it will be released back into the wild.