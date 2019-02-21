Rescued snake tinted blue due to toilet cleaner

The RSPCA said a snake rescued from the tank of a home toilet had a blue tint due to coming into contact with cleaning fluids. Photo courtesy of the RSPCA

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain responded to a home where they removed a snake that had turned blue from cleaning products inside a toilet.

The RSPCA said a family renovating the home they just purchased in Basildon, England, discovered there was a snake in the bathroom when the reptile knocked over a lit candle.

An animal collection officer was dispatched to the scene and the family directed him to the toilet, where the snake had taken up residence in the tank.

"I'm sure these poor people got quite a shock when they discovered a snake residing in their toilet!" animal collection officer Joe White said. "It just goes to show every day is different for an RSPCA inspector -- we never know what we are going to be called about."

He said the serpent, identified as a non-venomous rat snake, is believed to be an escaped pet.

Homeowner Naomi Burdett said her partner investigated the knocked-over candle and arrived in time to see the snake back away into the toilet tank.

"He ran upstairs in a moment of panic, neither of us are the biggest fans of snakes and it's not exactly what you expect to see in your downstairs loo!" she said. "My sister-in-law was close by and was able to come round and help us contain him -- we named him Kevin -- and fortunately the RSPCA was then able to take him away to specialist care."

"We haven't had any heating until recently so it must have been really cold for him -- we haven't been staying here during the renovations so I have no idea where he has been living or how long he has been here!" Burdett said.

"It's a really bizarre situation -- we were telling family and they were saying 'send us pictures or we don't believe you!'" she said. "I just hope he makes a full recovery now, as we grew quite attached to him!"

The snake is being cared for by a veterinarian after turning a slight blue tinge due to contact with cleaning fluid in the toilet. The RSPCA said the reptile is being monitored to make sure it didn't ingest any of the fluid.