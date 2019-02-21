Garbage man's trampoline break caught on camera

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- An Indiana family's home security camera captured the moment a playful garbage collector had some fun with their discarded trampoline.

Kymberly VanWaes Light posted a video to Facebook showing the security camera footage of the garbage collector jumping off the back of the moving garbage truck and landing on the trampoline, which had been put out next to the trash bin.

The man bounces a few times before moving the trampoline to the street, where he bounces again before tossing the old trampoline into the back of the truck.

"Caught this happy guy on our security camera!" VanWaes Light wrote. "Thanks to Ray's Trash Service and the old, pink trampoline for making our day!! Wait for his dismount."

She said she and her husband checked the security camera after noticing holes in the grass.