Aug. 21 (UPI) -- A driver on a Texas highway captured video of a Mercedes being pushed for more than a mile by a semi truck.

Adrian Lopez posted a series of videos to Facebook showing the Mercedes stuck in the front of the semi truck as it travels north on Interstate 35 in San Antonio on Monday.

Lopez said the Mercedes was dragged for more than a mile.

Police said the driver of the Mercedes, Leon Morris, 58, and the truck driver, Raymond Morales, 48, both told investigators that the other driver had crossed into their lane, causing the incident.

Morales told police he felt the truck strike something, but he had been unaware that the object was another vehicle. He said he stopped as soon as he realized he was pushing the car.

Morris sustained minor injuries in the crash, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.