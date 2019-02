Feb. 19 (UPI) -- A Kentucky woman whose package was taken from her porch reviewed security camera footage and identified the unexpected culprits -- her own dogs.

Ashley Craig Hymer said she ordered a package from Amazon and began to grow suspicious when it never showed up.

Hymer reviewed security camera footage and discovered the thieves were her own 3-month-old Labrador puppies, Ocoee and Denali.

She said the dogs took the package to the side of the house, where she was able to recover it.