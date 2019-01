Jan. 29 (UPI) -- A surprised Nevada resident's home security camera was able to identify the porch pirate who made off with a package from the front door -- a bear.

The Reno resident's front door security camera recorded the bear wandering up to the front door and sniffing at the packages on the stoop.

The bear remains on the porch for a few moments before fleeing with one of the boxes.

The contents of the pilfered parcel were unknown Tuesday morning.