Police seize cocaine disguised as Lunchables in Ohio

Police in Ohio seized more than 4 pounds of cocaine disguised as Lunchables snacks. Photo courtesy of the Ohio State Highway Patrol

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Ohio State Highway Patrol said two Florida men are facing charges after they were found to be transporting more than 4 pounds of cocaine disguised as Lunchables.

The highway patrol said troopers pulled over the rented 2018 Ford F-150 for speeding and making unsafe lane changes on the Ohio Turnpike in Wood County.

The driver was found to carrying a loaded .380 handgun and a search of the vehicle discovered two boxes of Lunchables were actually concealing more than 4 pounds of cocaine.

The driver and his passenger were booked into the Wood County Jail on first-degree felony charges of possession and trafficking in cocaine.