Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Authorities in Pennsylvania said a 2-foot alligator is being transferred to a Delaware zoo after being seized during a drug bust.

The Chester County District Attorney's Office said the juvenile alligator was discovered when police executed a search warrant on a Coatesville home where they also found suspected drugs, more than $5,000 in cash and drug packaging materials.

The Brandywine Zoo in Wilmington said the alligator is being kept in quarantine and will soon be serving as an educational animal until the end of the summer, when it will be transferred to the Alligator Farm and Zoological Park in St. Augustine, Fla. The park loans alligators to the Brandywine Zoo for the summer months.

"We will provide care for the alligator and ensure it is healthy during its stay with the zoo," Zoo Director Brint Spencer said.

The district attorney's office said three men were arrested on drug trafficking charges during the raid. The state does not impose charges for alligator ownership, officials said.