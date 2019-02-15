Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's deputy "channeled his inner cowboy" when he was called out to an unusual situation: A herd of goats on the loose.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Cpl. Kaleikini responded to the Valentine's Call about a herd of wandering goats in Village of Lake St. Charles, Riverview.

He arrived to find the 13 goats running wild through the neighborhood.

"After checking the HCSO manual under 'loose goats' and finding no guidance, he channeled his inner cowboy and herded them through the streets," the sheriff's office said.

Kaleikini, in his patrol car, was able to escort the goats back to where they had escaped by knocking down part of a fence. The sheriff's office said the owner hadn't realized the animals were missing.