Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas said a reported "aggressive" goat on the loose turned out to just be "in need of a little help."
The Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said a deputy was dispatched Saturday when a resident called in a report of an "aggressive" goat on the loose.
The constable's office said the deputy quickly discovered the goat was not a danger to the public, but rather "in need of a little help."
The office tweeted a photo of the deputy posing with the now-docile goat as it received some water.
"The goat was cared for and taken to a safe place for the night," the tweet said.