DEPUTY RESCUES GOAT IN NEED! Earlier Today, Constable Mark Herman's office received a call about an aggressive goat but all they found was a goat in need of a little help. The goat was cared for and taken to a safe place for the night. #allinadayswork pic.twitter.com/GbseGyKME6

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas said a reported "aggressive" goat on the loose turned out to just be "in need of a little help."

The Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said a deputy was dispatched Saturday when a resident called in a report of an "aggressive" goat on the loose.

The constable's office said the deputy quickly discovered the goat was not a danger to the public, but rather "in need of a little help."

The office tweeted a photo of the deputy posing with the now-docile goat as it received some water.

"The goat was cared for and taken to a safe place for the night," the tweet said.