Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Students participating in a technology festival in Kazakhstan came up with a creative musical instrument -- a banana piano.

The Go Creative! festival in Almaty, which bears the slogan "Interlaced: threads of innovation, interaction and inspiration that unite us," featured an attention-grabbing exhibit from students who used fruit to make music.

The video shows a series of bananas set up in a line and connected to electronic components that are in turn plugged into a computer.

A person shows off the invention by pushing on the bananas, creating a series of piano music notes.